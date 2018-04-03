FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
April 3, 2018 / 12:01 AM / in 21 hours

Judge narrows Cook County's lawsuit against Bank of America

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

Cook County, Illinois can proceed with a lawsuit accusing Bank of America of targeting minorities for predatory, high-interest mortgages that allegedly led to thousands of foreclosures, a federal judge in Chicago has ruled.

But U.S. District Judge Elaine Bucklo said in her decision on Friday, that several harms Cook County asserted, such as lost revenue and increased policing costs in blighted neighborhoods, “do not flow directly” from the discrimination the county alleges, and she limited the damages it can recover.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2IolyRE

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.