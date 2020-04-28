Westlaw News
Mortgage banker who took kickbacks ducks six-figure contempt sanction

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s consent order with a mortgage-bank manager who had taken kickbacks from a title company did not bar him from all work in the mortgage industry, a federal appeals court held Monday.

The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a civil contempt finding against Gary Klopp based on his violation of several specific provisions of the 2015 consent order, but ordered a federal judge in Maryland to reassess the $527,000 sanction.

