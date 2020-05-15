Bankers pitch refis ahead of 2Q results

LONDON, May 15 (LPC) - Banks are pitching refinancings to a large number of leveraged loan borrowers hoping to take advantage of a limited window before second quarter trading results emerge, rendering some deals at that point too expensive or unviable due to the negative impacts of Covid-19.

Banks are in talks with sponsors over their portfolio businesses and are specifically targeting companies facing maturity within the next two years. While companies can expect to pay up for any refinancing that takes place right now, due to current market conditions and cashflow reductions, they are expected to pay a lot more after the second quarter if they’ve been adversely affected by the global pandemic.

For some businesses that really struggle, refinancing may not be an option, if lenders lose confidence in their ability to operate, sources said.

“We are pitching every company to do a refinancing. It is better to lock in pricing now if liquidity is needed rather than waiting for the second quarter numbers which could be very awful for some companies. And you don’t want to leave it to the last year to do it, because then the borrower will be under pressure,” a capital markets head said.

Some US$679bn of leveraged loans in Europe will mature by the end of 2022, according to Refinitiv LPC data.

One of the biggest loans due next year by November 2021 is Spanish department store operator El Corte Ingles’ US$4.6bn term loan, Refinitiv LPC data showed.

Netherlands-headquartered tea and coffee company Jacobs Douwe Egberts, which distributes a range of Europeans brands including Jacobs and Tassimo, also has a US$3.2bn term loan maturing by November 2021.

Europe’s leveraged loan market reopened last week with a US$1bn refinancing and an amend and extend process for US data analytics firm Nielsen and European lab operator Synlab, respectively. More are expected to launch shortly as borrowers try to deal with their maturity issues.

Both Synlab and Nielsen were viewed as a success as they cleared the market at good levels, despite paying a premium on existing loans. Borrowers that decide to pull the trigger and refinance can also expect tighter terms and less flexibility from lenders.

Nielsen’s term loan included a 101 soft call protection for 12 months instead of a regular term of six months. That limits for longer the borrower’s ability to reprice the deal at a cheaper rate.

“In addition to new issue coupon premia, investors will want to tighten covenants, rank senior or mature before legacy debt,” said Edward Eyerman, head of leveraged finance at Fitch Ratings.

WAITING GAME

While refinancings pay considerably less than event-driven financings, they will be welcomed by leveraged loan bankers, amid a dearth of new deal activity.

Yet some borrowers will opt to wait for more favourable conditions, if they don’t have pressing maturities, to see the worst of the crisis behind them before engaging in refinancing.

“Issuers will want to be in a stronger bargaining position before engaging banks to test markets, so it makes sense for them to develop credible post-crisis de-leveraging narratives and wait for capital market risk appetite to improve,” said Eyerman at Fitch.

There may be some M&A activity for companies that have been resilient in the face of Covid-19, such as GTT’s auction of its infrastructure division that is due to kick off this month, but that activity will be limited. (Editing by Claire Ruckin)