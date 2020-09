MADRID, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Spanish consumer rights minister Alberto Garzon said on Friday the state should keep its stake in Bankia after the bank disclosed discussions on a merger with larger rival Caixabank.

Keeping a stake was the best way to protect the state’s interest, Gazon told Canal SUR radio station. The government holds about 60% in Bankia. (Reporting by Inti Landauro; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)