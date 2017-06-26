FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain's Bankia and BMN hold board meetings to discuss merger deal-sources
June 26, 2017 / 6:15 PM / 2 months ago

Spain's Bankia and BMN hold board meetings to discuss merger deal-sources

1 Min Read

MADRID, June 26 (Reuters) - Spain's Bankia and mid-sized lender BMN are holding board meetings this evening to discuss a potential merger deal, two sources with knowledge of the deal said on Monday.

"Board meetings to discuss the deal are being held this evening though the final agreement may not be reached tonight," one of the sources with knowledge of the meetings said.

Bankia and BMN, both controlled by the Spanish state, declined to comment.

Last week, Spanish Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said that he expected both lenders to agree on a share swap for merger deal within days or weeks.

Reporting By Jesús Aguado; editing by Tomas Cobos

