Bankia books 50 mln euro net profit in Q4 vs loss in Q4 2019

MADRID, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Spain’s Bankia said on Thursday it booked a 50 million euro ($60.5 million) net profit in the fourth quarter from a loss in the same period in 2019 thanks to a recovery in commercial activity after COVID-19 restrictions in previous quarters.

Analysts polled by Reuters expected Bankia, which is being taken over by rival Caixabank, to report a net profit of 29 million euros. In the fourth quarter of 2019, the lender had booked a loss of 34 million euros.