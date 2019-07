Spain's Bankia Q2 net profit falls 32% due to lower trading income

MADRID, July 29 (Reuters) - Spain’s state-owned lender Bankia on Monday posted a 31.6% fall in the second quarter net profit from a year earlier due to lower trading income.

Net profit for the quarter came in at 195 million euros ($217 million), above an average in a Reuters poll of 185 million euros, while net interest income was 516 million euros, down 1% from a year earlier but 2.9% higher against the previous quarter.