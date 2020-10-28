Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Financials

Spain's Bankia Q3 net profit falls 79% on COVID-19 provisions

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Spain’s Bankia said on Wednesday its third quarter net profit fell 79% against the same period a year ago due to 155 million euros ($183.2 million) in COVID-19 related provisions.

The state-owned lender, which has agreed to merge with its bigger rival Caixabank, reported a net profit of 37 million euros in the July to September period. Analysts polled by Reuters a expected a net profit of 46 million euros.

($1 = 0.8461 euros)

Reporting by Jesús Aguado, Editing by Inti Landauro

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up