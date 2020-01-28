UPDATE 1-Spain's Bankia books 34 mln euro Q4 loss, NII slips

(Adds detail)
By Jesús Aguado
MADRID, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Spanish lender Bankia reported a larger-than-expected fourth-quarter loss of 34 million euros ($37.7 million) on Tuesday as lending income remained under pressure.
Analysts expected a quarterly loss of 9 million euros, a Reuters poll showed.
Like many other European banks, Spanish lenders are struggling to increase earnings from lending because of ultra-low interest rates.
Bankia’s net interest income (NII), a measure of earnings on loans minus deposit costs, fell 0.8% to 503 million euros, while analysts had expected 505 million.
Bankia said it would propose a dividend of 355 million euros or 0.11576 euros per share, keeping the pay-out per share unchanged but raising the pay-out ratio to 65% from around 50%, which enables the bank to repay the state aid it received in 2012.
Bankia received a 22.4 billion euro rescue package to recover from property loan losses at the height of Spain’s financial crisis.
The government aims to sell its 61.8% stake by the end of 2021.
