Financials
January 28, 2020 / 7:38 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

UPDATE 1-Spain's Bankia books 34 mln euro Q4 loss, NII slips

Jesús Aguado

2 Min Read

(Adds detail)

By Jesús Aguado

MADRID, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Spanish lender Bankia reported a larger-than-expected fourth-quarter loss of 34 million euros ($37.7 million) on Tuesday as lending income remained under pressure.

Analysts expected a quarterly loss of 9 million euros, a Reuters poll showed.

Like many other European banks, Spanish lenders are struggling to increase earnings from lending because of ultra-low interest rates.

Bankia’s net interest income (NII), a measure of earnings on loans minus deposit costs, fell 0.8% to 503 million euros, while analysts had expected 505 million.

Bankia said it would propose a dividend of 355 million euros or 0.11576 euros per share, keeping the pay-out per share unchanged but raising the pay-out ratio to 65% from around 50%, which enables the bank to repay the state aid it received in 2012.

Bankia received a 22.4 billion euro rescue package to recover from property loan losses at the height of Spain’s financial crisis.

The government aims to sell its 61.8% stake by the end of 2021.

$1 = 0.9014 euros Reporting By Jesús Aguado; editing by Inti Landauro and Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below