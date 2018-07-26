FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
July 26, 2018 / 5:55 AM / Updated 32 minutes ago

UPDATE 1-Spain's Bankia posts 36 pct rise in Q2 profit on lower provisions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details on NII and non-performing loans)

MADRID, July 26 (Reuters) - Spain’s state-owned lender Bankia posted on Thursday a 35.7 percent gain in second-quarter net profit from a year earlier due to lower loan loss provisions and stronger trading gains.

Net profit for the quarter came in at 285 million euros ($334.25 million), above an average of analysts’ forecasts in a Reuters poll of 230 million euros.

Net interest income, a measure of earnings on loans minus deposit costs, was 521 million euros, up 6.1 percent from a year ago thanks to the integration of BMN, which it fully consolidated for the first time in the previous quarter.

However, NII was slightly down 1 percent against the first quarter due to pressure from ultra low interest rates and fierce competitions for lending.

Analysts expected NII to come in at a 523 million euros.

Bankia’s non-performing loan ratio fell to 8.1 percent from 8.7 percent in the previous quarter.

$1 = 0.8527 euros Reporting By Jesús Aguado; Editing by Julien Toyer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.