UPDATE 1-Spain's Bankia posts 36 pct rise in Q2 profit on lower provisions

MADRID, July 26 (Reuters) - Spain’s state-owned lender Bankia posted on Thursday a 35.7 percent gain in second-quarter net profit from a year earlier due to lower loan loss provisions and stronger trading gains.

Net profit for the quarter came in at 285 million euros ($334.25 million), above an average of analysts’ forecasts in a Reuters poll of 230 million euros.

Net interest income, a measure of earnings on loans minus deposit costs, was 521 million euros, up 6.1 percent from a year ago thanks to the integration of BMN, which it fully consolidated for the first time in the previous quarter.

However, NII was slightly down 1 percent against the first quarter due to pressure from ultra low interest rates and fierce competitions for lending.

Analysts expected NII to come in at a 523 million euros.

Bankia’s non-performing loan ratio fell to 8.1 percent from 8.7 percent in the previous quarter.