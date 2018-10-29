UPDATE 1-Spain's Bankia Q3 net profit rises on higher commissions

(Gives breakdown on Q3 results)

MADRID, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Spain’s state-owned lender Bankia posted on Monday a 1.7 percent rise in third-quarter net profit from a year earlier on higher commissions, partially offsetting pressure on lending income.

Though Bankia is trying to shift business towards a more profitable consumer-lending activity, ultra-low interest rates are having a negative impact on its still predominantly mortgage loan book.

Net profit for the quarter came in at 229 million euros ($260.9 million), above an average of analysts’ forecasts of 223 million euros. The state-owned lender posted a net profit of 225 million euros a year ago.

The third-quarter net interest income (NII), a measure of earnings on loans minus deposit costs, was at 495 million euros, up 4.9 percent from the previous year, helped by the integration of smaller lender BMN, which it fully consolidated for the first time in the first quarter.

However, NII was down 5 percent compared with second quarter due to fierce competition for lending.

Analysts expected NII to come in at 508 million euros.

Bankia received a 22.4 billion euros rescue package in 2012 to recover from property-loan losses at the height of Spain's financial crisis. [reut.rs/2zaof6a ]

The Spanish lender is actively reducing its non-performing assets faster than its Italian peers at a time when the European Central Bank is urging banks to remove doubtful loans from their balance sheets.

Bankia reduced its toxic assets in the quarter by 700 million euros and brought its overall non-performing loan ratio down to 7.8 percent from 8.1 percent in the previous quarter.

(1$ = 0.8777 euros)