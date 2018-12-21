Spain to delay Bankia stake sale until end 2021 - sources

MADRID, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Spain’s government plans to delay the sale of its 61 percent stake in Bankia until the end 2021 from the original date of before the end of 2019, sources familiar with the operation said on Friday.

The delay will be approved at the weekly cabinet meeting later on Friday, the sources said.

The Spanish state is gradually selling off its stake in the lender after pumping 22.4 billion euros ($25.7 billion) into a rescue package for Bankia in 2012 at the height of the financial crisis. ($1 = 0.8720 euros) (Reporting by Carlos Ruano; Writing by Paul Day; Editing by Jose Elias Rodriguez)