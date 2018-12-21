UPDATE 1-Spain to delay Bankia stake sale until end 2021 - sources

(Adds details)

MADRID, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Spain’s government plans to delay the sale of its 61 percent stake in Bankia until the end 2021 from the original date of before the end of 2019, sources familiar with the operation said on Friday.

The delay will be approved at the weekly cabinet meeting later on Friday, the sources said.

The Spanish state is gradually selling off its stake in the lender after pumping 22.4 billion euros ($25.7 billion) into a rescue package for Bankia in 2012 at the height of the financial crisis.

It is the second time the stake sale has been put on hold after the original self-imposed deadline of 2017 was put back to 2019 in 2016.

The delay was widely expected after Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said at end of November that market conditions were not right and highlighted its low share price.

The Spanish government sold a 7.5 percent stake in 2014 and a 7 percent stake in 2017.

Bankia’s share price was down 1.02 percent on Friday, slightly underperforming the market, but has fallen nearly 35 percent year to date, dragged down by ultra low interest rates and global uncertainties surrounding Brexit, Italy and trade.

Bankia declined to comment. ($1 = 0.8720 euros)