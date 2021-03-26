Feds ask 3rd Circuit to revive Wilmington Trust convictions

Federal prosecutors in Delaware have asked an appeals court to rethink its ruling tossing the convictions of four former Wilmington Trust executives in a financial crisis-era case, saying the court opened the door for “creative” lawyering.

A three-judge panel of the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Philadelphia had reversed the convictions of former Wilmington Trust President Robert Harra and three others in January, saying that prosecutors had failed to prove that theirs was the only reasonable interpretation of regulations requiring Wilmington to report “past due” commercial real estate loans. The executives were accused of underreporting those numbers to burnish the bank’s finances.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2P1LNGx