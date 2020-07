An Afghan-born man was arrested Wednesday in Los Angeles on federal charges of defrauding investors out of $15 million through a Ponzi scheme targeting an Afghan bank and others.

Naim Ismail, 60, was presented in federal court in Los Angeles Thursday, and will come to New York to face the charges, according to the office of Acting U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss in Manhattan, which is prosecuting the case.

