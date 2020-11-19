Banks seek to block convicted ex-trader from paid gig in antitrust case

A group of multinational banks accused by institutional investors of collusion in the foreign exchange market urged a Manhattan federal judge to block the investors from paying a former trader at Barclays and BNP Paribas who pleaded guilty in a related criminal case $400 an hour to act as a consultant.

In a filing on Wednesday, Barclays, BNP and a dozen other global banks asked U.S. District Judge Lorna Schofield to prevent a group of around 1,300 institutional investors including Frankfurt-based investment firm Allianz Global Investors GmbH from paying and sharing information with ex-trader Jason Katz.

