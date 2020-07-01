11th Circuit revives U.S. litigation over Banamex scandal

July 1 -

A federal appeals court has revived litigation by investors and others against Citigroup Inc over a scandal involving its Mexican subsidiary Grupo Financiero Banamex SA.

The three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday, in denying Citigroup’s motion to dismiss the case for forum non conveniens, wrote that the bank had not supported its claim that key documents and witnesses were located in Mexico, not the United States. The case was remanded for further proceedings.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2YONEAj