2nd Circuit upholds SEC use of cooperating witness against ex-Barclays trader

A federal appeals court has upheld the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s lifetime trading ban for a former Barclays bond trader found to have illegally “parked” securities, finding the agency’s use of a cooperating witness did not violate his Constitutional rights.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday also rejected trader Thomas Gonnella’s argument that the agency did not have enough evidence to support its finding that he violated securities laws.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/3aFP2c2