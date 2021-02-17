BNP Paribas must face Sudanese refugees’ lawsuit over genocide

A federal judge in Manhattan has ruled that a group of Sudanese refugees can move ahead with a proposed class action seeking to hold French bank BNP Paribas accountable for financing the government regime that committed genocide in the country.

U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan found on Tuesday that the refugees had plausibly alleged a claim under Swiss law that BNP Paribas was an accomplice to the torture, rape and murder of Sudanese citizens as the regime’s main bank from 1997 to 2007.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3qrHDVT