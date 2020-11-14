2nd Circuit says BofA not liable for $100 mln Ponzi scheme

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday rejected investors’ bid to revive a proposed class action against Bank of America and Citizens Bank for enabling a $100 million Ponzi scheme, saying the investors had failed to allege the banks knew of the fraud.

A three-judge panel wrote in a brief order that despite two investors’ allegations that Perry Santillo and others involved in the decade-long scheme engaged in suspicious activity through accounts at the two banks and bribed a bank manager, they did not sufficiently allege the banks knew of the scheme or agreed to it.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/32IAIhg