Calif. creates financial watchdog, requires debt collector licenses

California will create a powerful new consumer finance watchdog, require licenses for debt collectors and impose new requirements on student loan servicers pursuant to a package of bills Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, signed into law on Friday.

The California Consumer Financial Protection Law, or AB 1864, revamped the state’s Department of Business Oversight (DBO), renaming it the Department of Financial Protection and Innovation (DFPI) and expanding its authority to oversee debt collectors, credit bureaus and other consumer financial service providers not previously regulated by the state. The governor’s office called it the state’s version of the federal Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, which has faced criticism from consumer advocates and Democratic lawmakers over its enforcement record during the Trump administration.

