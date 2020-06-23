Westlaw News
IN BRIEF: New York AG secures $17 mln settlement with home loan servicer

Brendan Pierson

New York Attorney General Letitia James on Tuesday announced a settlement with mortgage loan servicer Caliber Home Loans Inc that will provide up to $17 million in mortgage loan forgiveness to New Yorkers who were allegedly subjected to unfair loan modifications.

“As COVID-19 continues to impair our state’s economy, mortgage servicers and investors should know that we will always prioritize home ownership for New Yorkers over profits for predatory lenders,” James said in a statement.

