Quarantines may delay bribery trial of Paul Manafort's banker

A former bank CEO accused of bribing President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort on Monday urged a Manhattan federal judge to press forward with his December trial despite prosecutors’ concerns over the need to quarantine out of state witnesses.

Lawyers for Stephen Calk, 55, the former CEO of Federal Savings Bank in Chicago who has been accused of approving $16 million in high-risk loans to Manafort in exchange for help getting a position in the Trump administration, told U.S. District Judge Lorna Schofield that their client hopes to go to trial Dec. 2 as scheduled.

