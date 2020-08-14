Timeshare company sues Cerberus over 2017 resort purchase

Timeshare company Resorts Group Inc (RGI) has sued Cerberus Capital Management over its 2017 acquisition of a resort in Pennsylvania’s Pocono Mountains, accusing the New York private equity firm of failing to honor a deal that would have allowed RGI to continue receiving revenue from existing consumer contracts.

The lawsuit, filed in New York Supreme Court in Manhattan on Wednesday, is largely the same as a lawsuit filed in Manhattan federal court in May. That lawsuit was dismissed for lack of diversity jurisdiction because both RGI and some Cerberus affiliates named as defendants were based in Pennsylvania.

