2nd Circuit grapples with credit anti-discrimination law's reach

Attorneys for a Capital One NA customer and the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Agency urged a federal appeals court in New York to reverse a ruling in favor of the bank they said would curtail the federal Equal Credit Opportunity Act’s protections against lending discrimination.

The case before the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals deals with whether the ECOA applies to borrowers with existing accounts, or only to new credit applicants. Karen Bloom of the CFPB told a three-judge panel on Wednesday that the issue has rarely come up in court because it is widely accepted that the 1976 law covers both, contrary to a ruling by a federal judge in Buffalo.

