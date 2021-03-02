Libre by Nexus says CFPB has no jurisdiction over immigration bail bonds

A company accused by the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and three states of defrauding immigrants detained in the U.S. who sought help with bail has asked a Virginia federal judge to dismiss the agency’s claims, arguing insurance regulators have already claimed jurisdiction over the business.

Libre, its parent company Nexus Services Inc and their owners urged U.S. District Judge Elizabeth Dillon in Harrisonburg to dismiss the CFPB’s claims under the Consumer Financial Protection Act on Monday, arguing federal law does not apply to insurance businesses.

