CFPB offers path for companies to end settlement terms early

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has released new guidelines for companies that have paid fines or completed compliance reforms under settlements with the agency and want to get out of their recordkeeping and oversight requirements early.

In a policy statement released on Monday, the CFPB said that while most settlements should run their course, which is generally five years, there are “exceptional circumstances” in which companies should be released early, and set out requirements for those that seek to apply.

