CFPB action against litigation funder sent back to trial court

A federal appeals court in New York said on Friday that a lower court must decide whether the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s director has the power to revive a lawsuit against a litigation funder over allegedly predatory loans after the U.S. Supreme Court held the agency’s structure is unconstitutional.

In a summary order, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals sent the lawsuit against RD Legal Funding over its arrangements with participants in the 9/11 victim compensation fund and NFL concussion settlements back to U.S. District Judge Loretta Preska of Manhattan. The CFPB had appealed Preska’s ruling dismissing the case on the basis that its director’s appointment was unconstitutional, though the Supreme Court reached the same conclusion in another case before the 2nd Circuit could rule.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3eimxDZ