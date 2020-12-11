Housing group urges court to revoke CFPB mortgage reporting rule

Several housing advocacy groups asked a federal judge in Washington, D.C., on Friday to declare unlawful a U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau rule that decreased the number of financial institutions required to publicly report mortgage data meant to expose discriminatory lending.

The National Community Reinvestment Coalition and other groups urged Chief U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell to grant summary judgment in its lawsuit challenging Regulation C, a rule finalized in May that raises the threshold for reporting under the Home Mortgage Disclosure Act (HDMA) and which they say would exempt more than a third of financial institutions that currently report data.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2KlQJU0