Fifth Third Bank gets CFPB sales practice case moved to Ohio

A Chicago federal judge has allowed Fifth Third Bank to fight a U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau lawsuit in Ohio where it is based, rejecting the agency’s argument that Illinois was a “hotbed” of the bank’s allegedly abusive sales practices.

In a ruling on Friday, U.S. District Judge Andrea Wood said that while the CFPB has alleged that the bank, represented by Williams & Connolly and Gibson Dunn & Crutcher, opened accounts without customer permission at branches in several states between 2008 and 2016, the heart of the allegations relate to decisions made at its corporate headquarters in Cincinnati.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3qlboaA