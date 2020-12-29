9th Circuit says CFPB investigation into Seila Law can proceed

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled on Tuesday to enforce the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s demand for documents from Seila Law, rejecting the consumer debt-focused law firm’s argument that the agency’s past actions were invalidated by a recent Supreme Court ruling.

The Supreme Court had agreed with the law firm in June that the CFPB’s director was unconstitutionally appointed, undermining the agency’s authority to issue an investigative demand on Seila. On remand, Seila Law, represented by Bienert Katzman, argued to a three-judge panel of the 9th Circuit that a constitutionally appointed director could not salvage the demand by ratifying it. In the decision on Tuesday, Circuit Judge Paul Watford wrote for the panel that CFPB Director Kathleen Kraninger’s ratification had cured the problem.

