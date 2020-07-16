N.Y. law firm says CFPB still unconstitutional, cannot ratify past actions

A New York law firm under investigation by the federal Consumer Financial Protection Bureau into its debt collection practices has urged a judge to quash the probe as unconstitutional.

The Law Offices of Crystal Moroney in Rockland County, represented by the New Civil Liberties Alliance, a nonprofit advocacy group, said in a filing Wednesday in White Plains federal court that the agency’s funding remains unconstitutional even after the Supreme Court’s recent decision in Seila Law v. CFPB changed its structure.

