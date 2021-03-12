Citi must face claim that it scapegoated acquitted forex trader

CitiBank must face a former currency trader’s lawsuit accusing the bank of scapegoating him to reduce its own liability in government investigations into benchmark rigging, a Manhattan federal judge has ruled.

U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero on Thursday denied Citi’s motion to dismiss Rohan Ramchandani’s lawsuit accusing the bank of falsely telling the Department of Justice he colluded with other traders to fix benchmark exchange rates. A Manhattan federal jury acquitted Ramchandani in 2018 in a case stemming from the DOJ’s investigation into forex rigging at several global banks.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/38A9nAG