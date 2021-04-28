N.Y. appeals court revives commercial loan investment dispute

A split New York state appeals court has revived a commercial mortgage-backed securities investor’s claims against its investment advisor stemming in part from the $5.4 billion sale of the Stuyvesant Town apartment complex.

In a 3-2 decision, an appellate panel for New York Supreme Court’s Appellate Division, First Department, revived investment vehicle CWCapital Cobalt Vr Ltd’s contract claims against CWCapital Investments LLC over alleged conflicts of interest that Cobalt claims cost it more than $1 billion. Justice Angela Mazzarelli wrote for the majority, that the continuing nature of the alleged harm overcomes the state’s six-year statute of limitations for breach of contract claims.

