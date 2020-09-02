Ex-Commonwealth broker charged with $3.7 mln fraud

Federal prosecutors in Boston have charged a former broker at Commonwealth Financial Network with defrauding clients out of $3.7 million over the past two decades.

Gerald A. Eaton of Acton, Massachusetts, was charged with fraud and aggravated identity theft on Tuesday. Prosecutors allege he secretly sold clients’ securities and other assets and forged his clients’ signatures in order to take the proceeds from those sales starting in 1999.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3hRYDjO