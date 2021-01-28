Calif. financial regulator to get data from pay advance companies

California’s consumer financial protection agency said on Wednesday that five companies that provide so-called “earned wage access” services have agreed to share information on their business practices so the state can weigh the costs and benefits of the fintech products that front cash to workers ahead of payday.

The California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation, which already regulated and licensed payday lenders, gained regulatory authority over earned wage access (EWA) companies along with other previously unregulated consumer finance businesses with a law that came into effect on Jan. 1. Under that authority, the agency has entered into what it called first-of-their-kind agreements with the companies to obtain data on how consumers use their products.

