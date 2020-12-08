Mortgage servicer Mr. Cooper to pay $28.6 mln over deceptive practices

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, the largest non-bank mortgage servicer in the United States, agreed on Monday to pay $28.6 million to settle allegations by federal and state regulators that it engaged in deceptive servicing practices between 2010 and 2015.

The U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau alleged in a complaint filed in Washington, D.C. federal court on Monday that the company, represented by Goodwin Procter, unlawfully foreclosed on homes and engaged in other unfair practices. Mr. Cooper said it agreed to settle that lawsuit and parallel claims by regulators in 50 states for $22 million in borrower relief and $6.6 million in fines and fees. The settlements are subject to the approval of U.S. District Judge James Boasberg.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3qBMV1s