IN BRIEF: JPMorgan Chase agrees to pay $2.5 mln in crypto fee class action

JPMorgan Chase Bank NA has agreed to pay $2.5 million to settle a class action lawsuit over its 2018 decision to begin treating purchases of cryptocurrency with Chase credit cards as cash advances, resulting in higher fees.

In a motion filed Tuesday in Manhattan federal court, plaintiffs said the settlement would result in class members getting about 95% of the fees they said they were unlawfully charged. JPMorgan is not admitting wrongdoing as part of the deal, according to the motion.

