Calif. finance agency uses new powers to investigate debt collectors

California’s consumer finance watchdog said on Tuesday that it has subpoenaed a dozen debt collection companies for information on their practices in the first exercise of the agency’s expanded enforcement powers.

A law that came into effect on Jan. 1 gave the California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation (DFPI) authority to oversee debt collectors, credit bureaus and other consumer financial service providers not previously regulated by the state. The agency said it is already using that power to investigate companies including San-Diego based Encore Capital Group and Norfolk, Virginia-based Portfolio Recovery Associates, two of the largest players in the multi-billion dollar debt collection industry.

