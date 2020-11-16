Ex-Deutsche Bank traders say COVID-19 fears forced guilty verdict

Two former traders at Deutsche Bank have urged a Chicago federal judge to grant them a new trial on charges of fraudulent trading in precious metals futures, saying holdout jurors were coerced into entering a guilty verdict rather than risk COVID-19 exposure by continuing deliberations.

James Vorley and Cedric Chanu, who were convicted in September, jointly moved for a new trial or acquittal on Friday. Represented by lawyers from Dechert and Ropes & Gray, they argued that U.S. District Judge John Tharp Jr. made several errors in the proceedings, including not calling a mistrial when jurors sent notes indicating they were split 9-2 and saw little hope of reaching agreement.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2IyRwAt