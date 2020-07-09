Dorsey & Whitney cinches victory over defamation claim by TCPA lawsuit lawyer

A federal appeals court has upheld the dismissal of a solo practitioner’s defamation lawsuit against Dorsey & Whitney over a post the law firm published on its Consumer Financial Services blog.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that the blog post about Atlanta lawyer Shimshon Wexler, titled “TCPA Class Certification Denial Exposes Major Spousal Scheme,” was a largely non-actionable opinion and contained no false statements.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/38JfpOo