Lenders, debt collectors urge Scotus to rein in autodialer lawsuits

Financial institutions that handle consumer loans have urged the U.S. Supreme Court to adopt a narrow definition of what counts as an autodialer under the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, filing supporting briefs in a case involving Facebook.

Financial services companies including Quicken Loans were among businesses that filed amicus briefs on Friday asking the high court to reject the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals’ broad view on that question in its 2019 ruling in Facebook v. Duguid, saying it threatens efficient means of communicating with customers.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2FKpDmT