Consultants convicted of Eaze marijuana payments scheme

A Manhattan federal jury found two men guilty on Wednesday of deceiving U.S. banks to keep them from realizing their customers were using their payment cards to order marijuana deliveries from Eaze Technologies Inc.

Following a three-week trial before U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff, the panel convicted Hamid (Ray) Akhavan, 42, and Ruben Weigand, 38, on one count each of conspiracy to commit bank fraud after a little more than a day of deliberations.

