Jurors weigh fate of consultants accused of cannabis payments ruse

A Manhattan jury began deliberating on Tuesday in the trial of two men accused of defrauding Bank of America and other U.S. payment card issuers into handling more than $150 million in marijuana purchases from California-based Eaze Technologies Inc.

Federal prosecutors have sought to persuade a 12-person jury that Hamid (Ray) Akhavan, 42, and Ruben Weigand, 38, conspired to disguise the payments to the San Francisco-based online marijuana delivery service using fake businesses. The three week trial before U.S. District Court Judge Jed Rakoff was one of the first held in person after a fall and winter hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3rgHnbC