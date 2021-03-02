Men who set up payments for 'Uber of weed' go to trial

Prosecutors told a Manhattan federal jury on Monday that two men duped financial institutions into handling more than $150 million in payments to a marijuana delivery service dubbed the “Uber of weed,” in one of the first in-person trials to take place since the court curtailed operations last fall amid surging coronavirus infections.

Consultants Ruben Weigand, 38, and Hamid “Ray” Akhavan, 42, have pleaded not guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud tied to their work for San Francisco-based cannabis marketplace Eaze Technologies Inc between 2016 and 2019. At what is expected to be a three-week trial before U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff, prosecutors will seek to prove the pair deceived banks into thinking they were processing legitimate transactions while their attorneys at Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan and Dechert will argue the banks knew they were handling weed money and “didn’t care.”

