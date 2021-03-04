Pot payments trial blazes ahead despite positive COVID test

Mastercard Inc. didn’t alert law enforcement after discovering card payments that appeared to go through sham businesses to an online marijuana marketplace, a company executive told a Manhattan federal jury on Thursday at the trial of two men accused of setting up the ruse.

The jury continued hearing testimony from Mastercard senior vice president John Verdeschi despite one of their members being excused after having tested positive for COVID-19. Verdeschi faced cross examination by lawyers for Hamid (Ray) Akhavan, 42, and Ruben Weigand, 38, who stand accused of duping banks into handling purchases made with credit and debit cards from Eaze Technologies Inc, a California-based marijuana delivery site dubbed the “Uber of weed.”

