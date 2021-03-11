Eaze consultants seek to show BofA hazy on marijuana payments

A Bank of America executive told a Manhattan federal jury on Thursday that the bank does no business with marijuana companies, even as lawyers for two men accused of tricking the bank into handling consumer cannabis purchases portrayed the reality as hazier.

Rich Clow, a senior vice president at Bank of America, walked jurors through internal policy documents strictly prohibiting the bank from doing business with marijuana-related companies. Clow is a witness for the government in the trial of Hamid (Ray) Akhavan, 42, and Ruben Weigand, 38, who are accused of orchestrating a scheme to disguise card payments to California-based marijuana delivery site Eaze Technologies Inc.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3t3tPSi