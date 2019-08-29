Westlaw News
August 29, 2019 / 11:52 PM / Updated an hour ago

Loan guarantor is not an 'applicant' under ECOA -11th Circuit

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

The guarantor of a loan cannot sue for discrimination as a loan “applicant” under the federal Equal Credit Opportunity Act (ECOA), a federal appeals court has ruled.

A 2-1 panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday ruled that Lisa Phoenix, a Florida woman, did not have standing to sue Alabama-based Regions Bank for discriminating against her under the ECOA by pressuring her to guarantee a loan to her husband Charles Phoenix’s law firm.

