Consumers urge circuit to revive case over Equifax dispute investigation

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday heard arguments over whether consumers can sue credit reporting agency Equifax Inc for failing to notify them of the results of credit report disputes, even if there were no inaccuracies on their credit reports.

Matthew Knepper of Knepper & Clark, a lawyer representing plaintiffs in a proposed class action against Equifax, urged the panel to reverse a lower court ruling dismissing the case on the grounds that the plaintiffs had not alleged any inaccuracies.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/3h24RwJ