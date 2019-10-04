11th Circuit to reconsider standing in credit card receipt settlement

A federal appeals court has revived a challenge to a $6.3 million settlement in a class action accusing Godiva Chocolatier Inc of violating federal law by disclosing more than the last five digits of his credit card number on a receipt.

The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Friday that it would hear the challenge, by two class members, en banc. A three-judge panel of the court last year upheld the settlement over the objections of the two members, James Price and Eric Isaacson.

